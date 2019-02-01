Declare Buhari medically unfit, CUPP tasks supreme court

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja, to declare President Muhammadu Buhari medically unfit for the office of president.

Speaking to some journalists in Abuja on Thursday, spokesman for CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, their decision to file the suit against Buhari, stems from ‘several incidence’, were the president has portrayed himself not to be fit – therefore a timely effort to avoid “imminent disaster” in the country.

Ugochinyere revealed that there’s also an order for the president to publicise his medical report – while also accusing the Department of State Security Service (DSS) of plans to arrest him.

“Buhari’s multiple gaffes at APC presidential campaign rallies in Kogi, Delta, Cross River and Imo states” were pointers to the fact that he is medically unfit.

“We have come to the conclusion that re-electing Buhari will only empower members of the cabal that his wife admitted has hijacked his presidency to rule the country for another four years,” he added.

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa- Onillu blasted CUPP for the claims, and also accused Ugochinyere of working with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).