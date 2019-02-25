General, Local News, News Feed, Politics, Trending

Dele Momodu Reacts To Saraki’s Loss.

Sen Dr Bukola Saraki

The Nigerian Veteran Journalist and Owner of Ovation wrote,

“My dear Oloye, DR ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI, I appreciate the battles you fought for Democracy. But for you, and a few others, Nigeria would have been sentenced to a full-blown dictatorship. Because you stood, like the Rock of Gibraltar, elections and politics became a full-scale war in Nigeria. In the last four years, despite your epic support for the Saints, they threw everything at you, but God kept you going, miraculously. Today, as always, I salute your doggedness. You’re a General. The best is yet to come…”

