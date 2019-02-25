Dele Momodu Reacts To Saraki’s Loss.

The Nigerian Veteran Journalist and Owner of Ovation wrote,

“My dear Oloye, DR ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI, I appreciate the battles you fought for Democracy. But for you, and a few others, Nigeria would have been sentenced to a full-blown dictatorship. Because you stood, like the Rock of Gibraltar, elections and politics became a full-scale war in Nigeria. In the last four years, despite your epic support for the Saints, they threw everything at you, but God kept you going, miraculously. Today, as always, I salute your doggedness. You’re a General. The best is yet to come…”