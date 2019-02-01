Dele Momodu Reveals Why He Ditched Buhari’s Led Administration

Ovation magazine chief executive officer, Dele Momodu, has revealed why he ditched the president Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration to pitch his tent with peoples democratic party(PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming election.
He made this revelation why responding to a follower who accused him of sowing discord among Nigerians.
What he said:
Pls give example of the division I sowed. No one has divided Nigeria like these people since the civil war. If there's one reason I left BUHARI, it is his inability to unite Nigeria, not bec of poor economy, that is never his forte… https://t.co/Z5ZHbFqNUc
— Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) February 1, 2019