Describe This Video Of INEC’s Chairman, Professor Mahmmod Yakubu, Postponing The Election In One Word

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Professor Mahmmod Yakubu, has announced the postponement of the 2019 general election today February 15th via a press conference at the commission’s headquarter, Abuja.

Professor Yakubu while addressing journalists revealed that the Presidential and National Assembly elections which were earlier scheduled to hold on February 16 have been postponed to 23rd of February while that of Governorship and State House of Assembly expected to hold on March 2 postponed to March 9th.

