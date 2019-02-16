Entertainment, Trending

‘Dia Fada’: Thank God I didn’t postpone my UK Tour to appear patriotic – Basketmouth to INEC

 

 

More and more Nigerians from across the country and beyond, continue to react to the disappointing postponement of the presidential election in the wee hours of election day.

Not left out, is Nigeria comedian Bright Okpocha aka basket mouth. Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the comedian who is currently in the UK for his tour, Son of Peter,  mocked INEC over the postponement.

According to him, even though they didn’t have 4years to prepare for their UK tour, they definitely did well but INEC who had 4 years has failed to meet up.

He also expressed his joy at not postponing his tour just to feel/be patriotic – as this would have been the case.

He wrote:

 

