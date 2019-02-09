Politics, Trending

‘Did Tinubu Mention Any APC Achievement Apart From Attacking Personalities?’- Nigerians Say As They React To Tinubu’s Table Shaking Today

Following Tinubu’s outburst at the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally today where he called former president Olusegun Obasanjo an ‘expired milk’, Nigerians have been reacting.

They while taking to their twitter handle express their surprise that he really didn’t highlight APC’s achievement in the last four years rather he was busy bashing the oppositions.

What they are saying:

