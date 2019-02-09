‘Did Tinubu Mention Any APC Achievement Apart From Attacking Personalities?’- Nigerians Say As They React To Tinubu’s Table Shaking Today

Following Tinubu’s outburst at the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally today where he called former president Olusegun Obasanjo an ‘expired milk’, Nigerians have been reacting.

They while taking to their twitter handle express their surprise that he really didn’t highlight APC’s achievement in the last four years rather he was busy bashing the oppositions.

What they are saying:

Tinubu is accusing PDP of making Michelin Tires, Dunlop and Siemens to leave Nigeria with poor policy. My question is, in the last 4yrs of Buhari, what policy or policies have been introduced to bring back those companies? Everyday blame blame and nothing to offer. Ndi ara! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) February 9, 2019

Tinubu is the Governor of Lagos, the Judiciary and the State House of Assembly. This is the exact model Buhari is trying to replicate at federal level. See Sanwolu at the back smiling like house boy 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wbobuVKGNT — Ali G (@aligthebaptist) February 3, 2019