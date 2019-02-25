Dino Conquers Kogi West Senatorial District.

Senator Dino Melaye representing the Kogi West Senatorial district was announced the winner of the elections held on February 23. The results were announced by the returning officer Prof Emmanuel Bala in Lokoja at the early hours of this morning.

Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 85,395 to defeat the closest rivalry, Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 66,901. The Senator alongside Dr Bukola Saraki and some other prominent senators deferred from APC middle last year for the PDP, unfortunately, Senator Bukola Saraki didn’t make it back to the 9th Senate.

Some Nigerians have congratulated the senator while others have reacted badly feeling this is not the way forward for Nigeria.