News, Politics, Trending

Dino Conquers Kogi West Senatorial District.

Senator Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye representing the Kogi West Senatorial district was announced the winner of the elections held on February 23. The results were announced by the returning officer Prof Emmanuel Bala in Lokoja at the early hours of this morning.

Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 85,395 to defeat the closest rivalry, Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 66,901. The Senator alongside Dr Bukola Saraki and some other prominent senators deferred from APC middle last year for the PDP, unfortunately, Senator Bukola Saraki didn’t make it back to the 9th Senate.

Some Nigerians have congratulated the senator while others have reacted badly feeling this is not the way forward for Nigeria.

Tags

Dino MalayeDino MelayeDino Meyale

You may also like

#Nigeria Decides: Red Cap Bows of the Red Chamber

Nigeria Decides: Atiku Retains Lead in Yola, Adamawa

INEC Declares Ifeanyi Ubah Winner of Anambra South.

This video of Nigerian soldiers dancing ‘Zanku’ will make your day

Gov Ajimobi Defeated in Oyo South Senatorial District

#Nigeria Decides: “Other Parties Check INEC Website” – Nigerians React

Speaker Yakubu Dogara Retains Seat In House of Reps

Breaking!!! Atiku wins Abuja

Army officer killed in Rivers state election violence, just few weeks to his wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *