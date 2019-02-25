Politics, Trending

Dino Melaye Reacts To Saraki’s Lost

Image result for dino melaye and saraki

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has taken to his twitter handle to commiserate with Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over his failed return to the red chambers.

Melaye in his tweet, described the former Governor as a true patriot and promoter of Nigeria’s heritage.

He wrote:

You may also like

#Nigeria Decides: Atiku Defeat Buhari in Enugu

What Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Said After Surviving The Tsunami That Didn’t Return His Boss, Bukola Saraki, Is A Must Read

#Nigeria Decides: Buhari Bounce Back With Yobe

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Rants About ”Career” Politicians.

Just In; Buhari Storms Campaign Head Quarters, Demand Updates(Photos)

TECNOBLUEVALENTINE 2019: TECNO MOBILE CELEBRATES LOVE WITH SPECIAL GETAWAY FOR FOUR COUPLES

Is L.A.X And Moet Now Dating??? – See What Nigerians Are Saying

TraderMoni Beneficiaries Debunk Claims that PVC is a Requirement for Loan.

”The match between our party and the PDP ended 10-0 ” -See Lai Mohammed’s Analysis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *