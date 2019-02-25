Dino Melaye Reacts To Saraki’s Lost

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has taken to his twitter handle to commiserate with Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over his failed return to the red chambers.
Melaye in his tweet, described the former Governor as a true patriot and promoter of Nigeria’s heritage.
He wrote:
Sen Bukola Saraki the indefatigable defender of our democracy. True Patriot and promoter of our national Heritage. Every orchestration, gang up, manipulation and deliberate wickedness against you is temporal and evaporative. You remain my boss, brother and friend. I love you.
— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) February 25, 2019