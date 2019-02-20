“Dino torturing and at the same time lecturing lower version of lai muhammed, festus keyamo” – See What Nigerians Are Saying After The Two Lawyers Were Invited On Live Program By Channels

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kogi west senatorial district in the forthcoming election, Dino Melaye, and All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesman, Festus Keyamo, were both on Channels television today during a live program titled ” the verdict “.

The duo being lawyers were invited to give the legal implication of Buhari’s declaration against election riggers.

Nigerians have to this end been of the opinion that Dino Melaye fared better than Festus Keyamo during the program.

What they are saying:

Channels TV is just a big troll. Why pitch Dino against Keyamo if not for entertainment sake? 😂 — Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) February 19, 2019

Dino Melaye is making noise on Channels tv now, when his court case come up, his neck will start to pain him, he will start speaking via sign language. These are the people that want to get Nigeria working. — Karo (@Karovoni) February 19, 2019

Dino torturing and at the same time lecturing lower version of lai muhammed festus keyamo… #TheVerdict — ShokiShombolo™ 🇳🇬♌ (@i_amFIZZIE) February 19, 2019