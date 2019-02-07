Politics, Trending

Disclose everything about campaign accounts, or we may drag you to court – Acpn to Ezekwesili

Former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Oby Ezekwesili has been asked by the party to return all funds received in its name or face a court suit.

This was made known by the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, during  a news conference. According to Galadima, they will not accept the accounts she rendered to the party.

The national chairman also revealed that Ezekwesili rather than pay N500,000 for her expression of interest form paid N100,000 instead. He also noted that she started sourcing for funds for her presidential campaign way before she joined the party and was given the ticket – Therefore they “reject in entirety everything she submitted”.

In his words:

“For somebody who want to contest for presidency, all you could generate for period of three !months was just N43 million and spent everything by herself. She could not even disclosed to the party the sources of the fund and how much she was able to generate.

“We wanted to know the full disclosure of all the accounts she opened because when you look at the statement she made available there are four different accounts which we didn’t know anything about.

“Look at the Omoyele Sowore, he publicly disclosed on a national TV recently that his campaign has been about to generate about N99 million with the party. In addition, he has also told the world how these money could be traced.

“So why is there no transparency in madam Ezekwesili’s project? That is the bone of contention.

“So, we are rejecting everything she submitted in entirety, we wanted to know all the content of the accounts and see the accounts because at the end of the day it is not the presidential candidate that INEC will hold responsible according to the law but the party, and whatever any candidate generated for his or her campaign belong to the party.

“We are expecting that she will respond at the appropriate time but if she doesn’t, we may be compelled to go to court to seek for order of Mandamus.”

