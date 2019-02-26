Entertainment, Trending

Do what ever makes you happy regardless of what people think – Toyin Aimakhu

She hit the limelight over 10-years ago and has remained one of the few actors many are still in love with.

Actress Toyin Aimakhu has continued to drop cryptic messages online following rumours of having found love again and even done a marriage introduction.

The actress took to her IG page to share a beautiful photo of herself with a caption advising that people do whatever makes them happy regardless of what people think.

In her words;

Do what makes you happy and what you feel is right for you,for you’ll be criticized anyway.
You’ll be damned if you do,and damned if you don’t.So just do you😍😍😍

