Dogara reacts to Osinbajo’s aircraft crash

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s Chopper crash landed on Saturday afternoon in Kabba, Kogi state.

Fortunately, he and the entire crew were unharmed and the VP, while speaking at the palace of the Obaro of Kabba, thanked God for their safety at the Chopper crash.

“We are extremely grateful to the Lord for preserving our lives from the incident that just happened. Everyone of us is safe and no one is maimed, God has kept us safe and alive, delivered us from death so we can do more for our people and country,” the VP said.

Reacting to the chopper crash, speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara thanked God for the safety of the VP and all his crew members. Dogara speaking via twitter on Saturday evening, also urged that due diligence should be conducted on all government owned aircrafts to avoid future reoccurrence.

I join His Excellency, ProfOsinbajo in thanking the Almighty God for saving him and his team from any fatality in the unfortunate incident in Kogi State. I urge relevant authorities to conduct due diligence checks on all govt owned aircraft to prevent a re-occurrence.