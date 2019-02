Talented Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty, has taken to his Instagram page to call out Nigerian President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari after dollar went to 361.50 Naira this morning.

Recall that dollar which was 358 to Naira dropped to 184 Naira on the eve of the Presidential elections. Well, as early as this morning, Dollar has gone up to 361.50 to a dollar and Duncan Mighty s not happy about this.

He said: