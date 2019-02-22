Don’t postpone elections tomorrow – Omoni Oboli begs INEC

Nigerian actress and producer, Omoni Oboli has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC not to make any announcement that won’t favour Nigerians tonight.

This appeal was made by the Nollywood actress in Friday evening – apparently in reaction to last Saturday’s election postponement just few hours to commencement.

INEC had suddenly postponed the presidential and National Assembly elections from February 16th to 23rd, which is tomorrow.

The actress wrote: We are all set to vote tomorrow. Today I will sleep early. Dear INEC, pls do not disappoint us. Don’t make any announcement that won’t favour us this night. God bless you as you conduct a peaceful free and fair election #NigeriaDecides2019 🇳🇬💚