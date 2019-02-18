Duncan Mighty Has Moved On From Election Postponement – See What He Wants

The postponement of the February 16th presidential election by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sparked more than outrage from Nigerians.

Talented Nigerian musician, Duncan Mighty, seems to have quickly moved on from the postponement and has already shifted focus to how he would complete the music television station he is currently building.

Duncan Mighty who took to his Instagram page today 18th of February shared that he needs support from who ever win in the February 23rd Presidential election or any concerned Nigerian in order to actualize the project.

He wrote: