Entertainment, Trending

Duncan Mighty Has Moved On From Election Postponement – See What He Wants

The postponement of the February 16th presidential election by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sparked more than outrage from Nigerians.

Talented Nigerian musician, Duncan Mighty, seems to have quickly moved on from the postponement and has already shifted focus to how he would complete the music television station he is currently building.

Duncan Mighty who took to his Instagram page today 18th of February shared that he needs support from who ever win in the February 23rd Presidential election or any concerned Nigerian in order to actualize the project.

He wrote:

View this post on Instagram

BEFORE 23RD FEB VOTING, PLS TO EVERY NIGERIAN MY NAME IS DUNCAN MIGHTY PLS ALLOW ME SHOW YOU MY PERSONAL LITTLE SUPPORT TO BUILD NIGERIA BY GIVING SOUTH SOUTH / SOUTH EAST/NIGER DELTA THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL MUSIC TELEVISION STATION @jamycitybase WHICH IS THE REASON WHY ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY HAS REFUSED TO WORK HERE OVER THE DECADES. PLS WHOEVER WIN OR ANY CONCERNED NIGERIAN SHOULD PLEASE SUPPORT THIS PROJECT THANK YOU . GOD BLESS NIGERIA pls share if you love and support 🙏🏿 @yelesho @aatiku @muhammadubuhari @aliko_dangotegcon @femiotedola @iam_otunba02 @shinapeller @bankywellington @mr.jollof_ @tundeednut @tonyoelumelu @nyesomezenwowike @tonyepatrickcole @coolfmlagos @soundcityphc @officialhiptv @mtvbasewest @mtvbaseafrica @soundcityafrica @tracenaija @channelstv @iam_emoney1 @emenike_9 @elderson_echiejile @pulsenigeria247 @royalfm951 @yawnaija

A post shared by DUNCAN MIGHTY (@duncanmighty) on

You may also like

” What An Irresponsible President You Are” – Nigerians Say As They Fire Heavy Shots At Buhari Following His ‘Shoot On Sight’ Order

Was APC Right To Air Their Caucus Meeting On Live TV??? See What Nigerians Are Saying

This Photo Of Four Of Your Favourite Former BB Naija Housemates Would Melt Your Heart

Shehu Sani faults Buhari’s ‘snatchers of ballot boxes to pay with their life’ statement

Bonang Matheba flaunts her hot body in sexy lingerie

BB Africa couple Pokello and Elikem flaunt their new lovers on social media

See the outrageously revealing dress Kim Kardashian was spotted in

Boss Moves! Dbanj buys his artiste a Range Rover

Yvonne Jegede dedicates her son (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *