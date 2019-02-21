Politics, Trending

EFCC to storm my house in search of Atiku’s election money – Fayose cries out

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose says he has it on good authority, that officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC are planning to invade his home.

The ex governor said he has been reliably informed that the EFCC officials will early on Friday morning storm his residence in Afao Ekiti, searching for Atiku Abubakar’s election money.

Fayose, who raised the alarm on Thursday night on Twitter said he is here and waiting for the anti – graft agency to stop by.

He wrote: Just heard that some officials of EFCC are in Ekiti to invade my residence in Afao Ekiti early morning tomorrow. They are coming to search my house for Atiku election money.
EFCC, I’m here and waiting.

 

