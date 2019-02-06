Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

El-Rufai a man who speaks carelessly without his medications, Nigerians come at governor

Nigerians have taken to social media(Twitter) to react to the statement made by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai – wherein he threatened that anyone(foreign individuals) who intervenes in Nigeria will leave in body bags.

Appearing live on an NTA programme hosted by veteran broadcaster, Cyril Stober on Tuesday, the governor’s exact words were:

“Those that are calling for anyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the person that would come and intervene, they would go back in body bags.”

This statement was directed to foreigners that plan to intervene in Nigeria. He noted that Nigeria is a sovereign nation, and no country has the right to interfere in it’s affairs.

The above statement has sparked concerns and worries among Nigerians of various political affiliations and class. Most of them noted that the statement was sickening, urging the governor to withdraw it.

See reactions

Ben Bruce: Is this madness? President Buhari if you don’t reject this evil, this fellow will bring your government into disrepute! Never in Nigeria’s history have we ever had such recklessness in a public official. I urge APC to publicly repudiate this.

Dele Momodu;

I PRAY MY DEAR BROTHER NASIR EL RUFAI WILL WITHDRAWAL THAT UNFORTUNATE THREAT… I’M HIS FAN…
Nigerian Governor, El-Rufai, Threatens murder of Foreign Officials over upcoming elections…

 

