El-Rufai a man who speaks carelessly without his medications, Nigerians come at governor

Nigerians have taken to social media(Twitter) to react to the statement made by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai – wherein he threatened that anyone(foreign individuals) who intervenes in Nigeria will leave in body bags.

Appearing live on an NTA programme hosted by veteran broadcaster, Cyril Stober on Tuesday, the governor’s exact words were:

“Those that are calling for anyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the person that would come and intervene, they would go back in body bags.”

This statement was directed to foreigners that plan to intervene in Nigeria. He noted that Nigeria is a sovereign nation, and no country has the right to interfere in it’s affairs.

The above statement has sparked concerns and worries among Nigerians of various political affiliations and class. Most of them noted that the statement was sickening, urging the governor to withdraw it.

Imagine the gut with El-Rufai threatening the international community. Such a blood thirsty fellow!

You think he is doing that without backups? No one can just threaten the International Community without some strong back ups. Oh! He is Buhari's right hand man pic.twitter.com/JX5OvRDxgi — Taiwo, Busola (@TaiwoBusola3) February 6, 2019

The threat by Gov. El-Rufai that foreign powers that interfere in our elections would go back in "body bags" is troubling & sickening. Are we in a jungle here? Are we murderers? We must stop "leaders" who think they have the right to say & do anything. @elrufai Represent us well! — Remi Sonaiya (@oluremisonaiya) February 6, 2019

2-@elrufai’s exact words were “we are waiting for the person that will come and intervene, they will go back in body bags.” Shocking as his words may be, this is vintage El-Rufai, a man who talks carelessly, especially when he is off his medications ##ElrufaisSanityIsInDoubt — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 6, 2019

Ben Bruce: Is this madness? President Buhari if you don’t reject this evil, this fellow will bring your government into disrepute! Never in Nigeria’s history have we ever had such recklessness in a public official. I urge APC to publicly repudiate this.

Dele Momodu;

I PRAY MY DEAR BROTHER NASIR EL RUFAI WILL WITHDRAWAL THAT UNFORTUNATE THREAT… I’M HIS FAN…

Nigerian Governor, El-Rufai, Threatens murder of Foreign Officials over upcoming elections…

Maybe El-rufai thinks the international community is like the Journalist, activist, opposition Politicians he has gagged and imprison In Kaduna illegally.

This dude is scared the international community will expose his plans of rigging election in Kaduna#ElrufaiBodyBags — Jim Gami Makama (@Jimgami) February 6, 2019