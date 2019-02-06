Trending

‘El-Rufai’s ‘Body Bag’ Comments Has Really Exposed Him As The Power-Drunk, Tyrannical, Blood – Thirsty, Violent-Loving Fellow’ That He Is – Nigerians Say As The Knock Him For His ‘Body Bag’ Comment

Governor Nasir El-Rafail’s ‘body bag’ statement on live television has sparked negative reactions from Nigerians. El- Rufai who is the governor of Kaduna state had said that foreign powers with intentions of meddling in next week’s election will leave Nigeria in body bags during a live interview on Nigeria Television Authority(NTA) today.

This comment of his has sparked reactions from Nigerians with many viewing the statement as a hate speech that is capable of plunging the country apart.

Their reactions:

