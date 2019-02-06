‘El-Rufai’s ‘Body Bag’ Comments Has Really Exposed Him As The Power-Drunk, Tyrannical, Blood – Thirsty, Violent-Loving Fellow’ That He Is – Nigerians Say As The Knock Him For His ‘Body Bag’ Comment

Governor Nasir El-Rafail’s ‘body bag’ statement on live television has sparked negative reactions from Nigerians. El- Rufai who is the governor of Kaduna state had said that foreign powers with intentions of meddling in next week’s election will leave Nigeria in body bags during a live interview on Nigeria Television Authority(NTA) today.

This comment of his has sparked reactions from Nigerians with many viewing the statement as a hate speech that is capable of plunging the country apart.

Their reactions:

El-Rufai's 'body bag' comments has really exposed him as the power-drunk, tyrannical, blood – thirsty, violent-loving, squirrel-looking empty-head that he really is.

He shouldn't be anywhere near civilisation!#ElrufaisSanityIsInDoubt #ElrufaiBodyBags — Ajayi Taiwo (@tayelolu_LordB) February 6, 2019

When the governor of a state specializes in putting people in body bags, y wouldn't he pay any amount of money to others of same specialty in d guise of compensation?#ElrufaiBodyBags. — Kuyet Simon Karick (@KarickSKuyet) February 6, 2019

The likes of @elrufai is more like the saying "An empty Vessel makes the loudest Noise" you don't take people like that serious, Outside of power that man is a total Idiot and a Nobody. #ElrufaiBodyBags #ElrufaisSanityIsInDoubt — E r i c Δ l a d e™ (@EpicEricAlade) February 6, 2019