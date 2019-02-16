Politics, Trending

Election postponement: Nigerians hail Oshiomhole for putting INEC chairman in his place( video)

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC was in a meeting with political parties, and their leadership after suddenly postponing the presidential election.

The chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu in his addressed ‘regretted the inconveniences’, the postponement would have caused political parties and Nigerians.

However, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole lambasted the INEC chairman for postponing the elections at 2:30am, when ‘decent Nigerians had gone to bed,’ demanding an apology.

Nigerians following the programme, hailed the former Edo state governor, for speaking outrightly against the embarrassing postponement – and for also demanding that Mahmood apologizes.

Take a look

