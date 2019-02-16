Election postponement: Nigerians hail Oshiomhole for putting INEC chairman in his place( video)

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC was in a meeting with political parties, and their leadership after suddenly postponing the presidential election.

The chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu in his addressed ‘regretted the inconveniences’, the postponement would have caused political parties and Nigerians.

However, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole lambasted the INEC chairman for postponing the elections at 2:30am, when ‘decent Nigerians had gone to bed,’ demanding an apology.

Nigerians following the programme, hailed the former Edo state governor, for speaking outrightly against the embarrassing postponement – and for also demanding that Mahmood apologizes.

Take a look

I support Adams Oshiomole today.

Shuu why wait till midnight to postpone the elections.#electionpostponed #INEC just wan embarrass us sha pic.twitter.com/0iEreIF3JX — Etiosa (@solowanted) February 16, 2019

I admire the way Adams Oshiomole addresses the issue with no sugarcoat. I am surprise how @osita_chidoka and other party reps were rather calm about it. #INECfails — Farouk Suleiman (@jiggarook) February 16, 2019

For the first time in a looooong time I heard COMRADE Adams Oshiomole speak up straight to the INEC chairman and asked critical questions while most of the other party spokespersons were busy passing commendations. The reaction of Mahmood Yakub is priceless. — Sweet girl (@So_naughty12) February 16, 2019

Isn't Adams Oshiomole the smartest man in that room?

The rest people are just petting the INEC chairman! — #influencer (@prudy_miles) February 16, 2019

Adams Oshiomole demands apology from INEC and implies they need to stop acting like they don’t owe us any credible explanations. You’ve embarrassed us as a nation…. #NigeriaDecides pic.twitter.com/mcmSy6ZE6Z — 👑 DaddyMO PhD CEng 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) February 16, 2019