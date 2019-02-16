Election postponement: Starboy Wizkid also drops his two kobo



Superstar musician Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid or Starboy has also joined many of his colleagues to reject the postponement of the presidential election.

The musician via his Instagram story on Saturday, the day elections should have held said that the two major parties – Peoples Democratic Party,PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC are the same thing.

According to him, Nigerians should not be discouraged as they should go out on the 23rd of February, being the new date for the postponed elections to vote their choice.

He wrote: