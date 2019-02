The Inspector General of Police, M.A. Adamu, on Monday ordered that the Digital and Forensic Unit of the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the trending picture of police officers who trended on social media a few days ago.

This order comes on the back of a picture of some police officers declaring their support for the APC presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The force has promised the public to take appropriate measures if the officers are found guilty.