#ELECTION2019: “I DID NOT COLLECT BRIBE”- ADAMAWA REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, Barrister Kassim Gaidam, has declared that the electoral commission in Adamawa State remains independent. This is coming on the back of a continued report that he refused a bribe of $1 million from the PDP presidential candidate who hails from the state.

“We wish to refute this story as not emanating from the Hon. REC. The REC is presently focused on efforts to deliver free, fair and credible elections and has no time for indulgence in distractions intended by the peddlers of the falsehood,” said a statement signed and issued on Tuesday by the Head of Voter Education department of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa State, Rifkatu Duku.

