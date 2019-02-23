Election2019: IGP orders Tight Security Nationwide

Ahead of tomorrow’s election, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered men of the Nigerian Police Force to tighten all security measures put in place to ensure a free and fair election.
In a statement delivered by the Public Relations Officer of the Force, Frank Mba, the Acting IGP also charged the DIGs deployed to the six geopolitical zones to ensure they monitor the officers under their jurisdiction.
Read the statement below;
In view of the Presidential/National Assembly Elections scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, 23rd February, 2019, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered a water-tight and robust security arrangement in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
In this vein, the IGP has directed the Deputy Inspector Generals of Police already deployed to the six geo-political zones of the Country to ensure adequate security presence, coordination, supervision and implementation of security strategies for the election in all Polling Units, Registration Area Centres (RACs), Super RACs, Collation Centres, INEC offices, Government and critical National Infrastructures, flash and vulnerable points across the States of the federation. Similarly, the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) in the 12 Zonal Commands and the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been directed by the IGP to beef-up security in their respective areas and to work closely with the Senior Police Officers deployed on election duties to the three senatorial districts and form part of security management base for each State.