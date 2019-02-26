Election2019: President Buhari Defeats Atiku In Both Osun and Ekiti State.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, in both Ekiti and Osun States.

These are the first two states officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

In Ekiti state, President Buhari conquered the PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar by 65,199 votes after polling a total 219,231 votes as against Atiku’s 154,032 votes cast.

According to the INEC Returning Officer of the Ekiti State and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, the total number of registered voters in the state is 899,919 and the total number of accredited voters is 395,741.

Total valid votes were 381,132, rejected votes 12,577, while total votes were 393 709.

In Osun State, the APC candidate polled 347,634 votes, defeating the PDP candidate who polled 337,377 votes, with the Buhari leading with a margin of 10,257.

The figures declared by the collation officers showed that Buhari led in 18 out of the 30 local government areas in the state, while Atiku led in the remaining 12 local government areas.

The results were declared at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.