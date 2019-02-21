News, Politics, Trending

#ELECTION2019: REASONS WHY NNAMDI ASKED IPOB MEMBERS TO VOTE

On Wednesday, 20th February 2019, the leader of The Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, revealed the reason why he made a U-turn on his decision that, IPOB members should stay at home.

He revealed that he called off the boycott of elections to avoid bloodshed and destruction of properties in the SouthEast. Mazi Kanu disclosed this through his private radio station, Radio Biafra in London.

According to Mazi Kanu, There was a grand plan by the authorities to use South East as a testing ground for anarchy and war and to subject the people to untold hardship. Hence, in order to avoid falling victim of the plan, he has urged his members to go out and vote.

He also revealed that the condition for the betterment of IPOB has been met.

You may also like

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPOINT NEW PERMANENT SECRETARIES

Eniola Badmus Spotted Partying ”Really Hard” With Former Super Eagles Of Nigeria Striker, Obafemi Martins(Picture)

#ELECTION2019: “I DID NOT COLLECT BRIBE”- ADAMAWA REC

#ELECTION2019: “FISH THEM OUT”- IGP ORDERS

‘WHERE IS NIGERIA AIR?’- NIGERIANS REACT

‘PAY SALARIES NOW’- BUHARI ORDERS

#NigeriaDecides# Voting For The Same Candidate Who Have Been Failing Over The Years Is Like Manchester United Bringing Back David Moyes To Manage The Team, Does It Make Sense???- Eldee

Is Juventus About To Fail With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Project???

”So morata can still miss a goal after he has scored???.” – Fans Troll Morata After Firing Blank ”Yet” Again

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *