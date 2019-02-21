ELECTION2019: REASONS WHY NNAMDI ASKED IPOB MEMBERS TO VOTE

On Wednesday, 20th February 2019, the leader of The Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, revealed the reason why he made a U-turn on his decision that, IPOB members should stay at home.

He revealed that he called off the boycott of elections to avoid bloodshed and destruction of properties in the SouthEast. Mazi Kanu disclosed this through his private radio station, Radio Biafra in London.

According to Mazi Kanu, There was a grand plan by the authorities to use South East as a testing ground for anarchy and war and to subject the people to untold hardship. Hence, in order to avoid falling victim of the plan, he has urged his members to go out and vote.

He also revealed that the condition for the betterment of IPOB has been met.