#Election2019: “Should We Travel to Vote?” Nigerians Decide

A lot of Nigerians travelled to various destinations last week ahead of the 2019 presidential election, however, they returned back to their various destinations with despair when INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmoud, announced the postponement of the election by 3am.

The decision to reschedule the election has prompted mixed reaction among Nigerians. While some are willing to travel back, others seek assurance from the commission that the election won’t be postponed again.



 

All You Need To Know About Tomorrow’s Elections – Kehinde Bankole

