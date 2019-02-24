Politics, Trending

#Election2019: “Victory Against All Odds” – Jibrin

The honourable representing Kiru/ Bebeji Federal Constituency, Kano, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC) took to social media to appreciate everyone who voted for him, as he emerged victorious in the House of Representatives election held on the 23rd of February.

Read his statement below;

the toughest in all elections I ran. Exhausted and completely worn out! It’s also an emotional exit as this will be my last contest for the House of Representatives. Now I just want to hug my darling wife and kids and cry in thanks to Allah

