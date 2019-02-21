ELECTION2019: WE ARE READY FOR THE POLLS – INEC CHAIRMAN

At the briefing of stakeholders and journalists at the International Conference Center in Abuja on Tuesday, INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmoud assured the audience of the preparedness of the commission for the forthcoming election.

While addressing stakeholders and journalists, INEC chairman, disclosed that election materials have been delivered to the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He added that commission state offices have commenced the process of inviting stakeholders to the central bank offices to examine the retrieved election materials from a week ago and also witnessed the batching of election materials according to local government.

Professor Mahmud also revealed that the batching of election materials according to polling units will commence on the 20th and 21st, while the Registered Area Centres (RAC) are to be activated on the 22nd by 7 am and also reach polling units by 7 am on election day.

Voting commences on the 23rd by 8 am.