Elections2019: Buhari Wins votes in Kwara

On Monday, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, of the Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger, who is the Collation Officer for the election in Kwara State announced the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate winner in Kwara.

The number of total registered voters in the state as 1,401,895; total accredited voters 489,482; Total valid votes 459,676, total vote cast at 486,254 and rejected votes to be 26,578.

Muhammad Buhari APC Polled 308,984 votes, While his Strongest contemporary Atiku Abubakar of PDP scored 138,984 votes.

President Muhammadu Buhari won 462 votes at the Idigba Ilorin polling unit 004 of the party’s governorship candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak. The APC also defeated the PDP in the House of Representatives election, winning 484 votes as against PDP’s 200.

This is almost no surprise as Senate president Bukola Saraki PDP lost his seat in Kwara Central.