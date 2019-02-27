General, Metro News, Politics, Trending

#Elections2019: Peter Obi Faults Election Process.
Peter Obi and Atiku

Atiku/Obi

In a Press Briefing in Onitsha On Tuesday, PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Mr Peter Obi Expressed His worries over the election process.

His words to the Press Mr Obi Said,

“I noticed on the day of the election that several card readers were not working. I also noticed that during the voting, the process was clumsy because card readers were not functioning and where they worked they were slow,”.

The PDP Vice presidential Candidate also expressed concern that there were high-level intimidation and harassment by the Opposition Party APC.

The Anambra State Former Governor has said that he is disappointed that the current government did not build on the success achieved in 2015 General Election

Tags

atikupeter obi

You may also like

#NigeriaDecides: Keyamo, Chidoka Disagree Over Northern Election Results

If You Have A Problem with Dogara’s Victory Go To Court – PDP Chieftain

‘One Day Real Change Will Come’ – Davido Reacts

JUST IN: Another Attack in Sokoto!

#Elections2019: Buhari Wins votes in Kwara

“PDP already Rejecting Results Not Fully Announced” – Festus Keyamo

Soldiers Snatched The Results – INEC Officials

Phillipe Coutinho Under Pressure To Perform At Barcelona

Senate President, Bukola Saraki Drops Classy Message After His ”Failed” Re-election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *