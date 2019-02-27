Elections2019: Peter Obi Faults Election Process.

In a Press Briefing in Onitsha On Tuesday, PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Mr Peter Obi Expressed His worries over the election process.

His words to the Press Mr Obi Said,

“I noticed on the day of the election that several card readers were not working. I also noticed that during the voting, the process was clumsy because card readers were not functioning and where they worked they were slow,”.

The PDP Vice presidential Candidate also expressed concern that there were high-level intimidation and harassment by the Opposition Party APC.

The Anambra State Former Governor has said that he is disappointed that the current government did not build on the success achieved in 2015 General Election