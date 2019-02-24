Entertainment

Election no be war! – Omoni Oboli reacts to stories of violence across the country

Actress Omoni Oboli showed just how patriotic she is when she stepped out of her home very early in the morning in preparation for casting her votes.

The actress, as well as millions across the globe, were however saddened when cases of violence started to surface online.

Reacting to the news, Omoni noted that voting should be war-like.

Election nor be war! The news is so heartbreaking 😩😩😩😡😡😡😢😢😢

Why can’t we just get it right?
I weep for every Nigerian blood that was shed today 😢😢😢 #NigeriaDecides2019

