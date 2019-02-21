Empire actor, Jussie Smollett arrested over false attack report, temporarily in jail



Jussie Smollett has turned himself in, to police after falsely reporting to that he was attacked on homophobic grounds by two white men, when he had gone to buy food late at night.

Smollett had reported in January that he was subjected to a homophobic and racist physical attack – which was later revealed to be false.

36-year-old Smollett had contracted two Nigerian brothers to stage an attack on him but had told police his attackers were white men and that they had pour a chemical substance on him – an encounter he says changed him forever.

The Empire actor is due to appear in court later on Thursday, but his lawyers had earlier revealed that they would “mount an aggressive defence”, according to US media report.

Police said that they rather became suspicious of Smollett’s claim after they could not find any video footage of the alleged incident from surveillance cameras. There were also no witnesses.

Ola and Abel Osundairo, the Nigerian brothers who are now cooperating with police in the investigation, have been released without charges after providing information that revealed Smollett’s involvement.

The Empire actor, who is temporarily being held at the Cook County Jail, faces felony charges for filing a false police report and disorderly conduct. He also faces up to three years in prison and may also be forced to pay police back for the cost of their three week-long investigation, according to the report.