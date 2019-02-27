Epic! BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa brutally drags a disrespectful fan

2017 BBNaija housemate Uriel Oputa has made it known she is not one to be disrespected.
Uriel has taken to her IG page to epically drag a troll who insulted her by comparing what she has achieved since leaving the house to that of Alex who was in the house for 2018 edition of the reality TV show.
The troll had written;
Uriel replied saying;
Firstly My Name is Ada Uriel Ngozika Chukwu Oputa… Not Alex.. I love her so much. She’s Hot!!
Secondly I Never judge or Compare my Life style to anyone’s we all have a different cross to bare.. How can I look at another women like Alex who’s working hard like myself and Hate?? NEVER. MEHN.. I NO GET BAD BELLE OO .I SLEEP EASY.
YES I DO WANT A CAR @igba_ka_igba but like I said we all have a Cross to bare.. If I really wanted to buy a Car I could but we all have a Cross to bare . When you are constantly paying for round the clock Care for a Sick parent then maybe you will understand the pressure.. We all have cross to bare.
I’m not looking at a Fancy Car but a wheelchair friendly Car so I’m able to get my mum from point A to B.
Lastly Check well since I left the big brother house I’ve been Signing deals back to back.. working back to back .. I’m not going to sit here and Lie healthcare of my mum is worth more than anything.. as long as she’s alive.. I would ride taxis all day.
This is why I’m still relevant today… I Work HARD.
Now my small minded sister..
Love always lives Here. Not hate because I would end up looking like you
Damn that would be a disaster.
PS
I LOVE.
MY MUM ASKED ME SOMETHING… URIEL WHY DO YOU LOVE ME SO MUCH ? BECAUSE YOU TAUGHT ME HOW TO LOVE AND APPRECIATE MY WORTH
P.s I’ve worked with so many brands and I’m about to Add “MasterCard” to the Bill..
Hate does not Live Here
Keep working I’m me you are you..
Don’t allow negativity into your Space..
I responded because even when your working people will say you No Get Job