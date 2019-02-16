Sports, Trending

‘Ernesto Valverde is NOT the man for the job.’ – See Why Barcelona Fans Do Not Want Their Coach

Barcelon coach, Ernesto Valverde, has signed  a one-year contract extension with an option of a further one year if he performs at the end of the season. The Spaniard  replaced Luis Enrique in May 2017 and won La Liga and the Copa del Rey in his first season in charge.

The club president,Josep Maria Bartomue, in his address said

”By renewing Ernesto Valverde’s contract we are guaranteeing the continuation of a coach and person who so excellently represents the FC Barcelona values and our way of understanding football. We’re sharing a winning project for Barça”

His contract extension has been met with criticism by the club’s fans with many citing that the former forward is not the ideal candidate for the job.

Reactions:

