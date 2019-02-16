‘Ernesto Valverde is NOT the man for the job.’ – See Why Barcelona Fans Do Not Want Their Coach

Barcelon coach, Ernesto Valverde, has signed a one-year contract extension with an option of a further one year if he performs at the end of the season. The Spaniard replaced Luis Enrique in May 2017 and won La Liga and the Copa del Rey in his first season in charge.

The club president,Josep Maria Bartomue, in his address said

”By renewing Ernesto Valverde’s contract we are guaranteeing the continuation of a coach and person who so excellently represents the FC Barcelona values and our way of understanding football. We’re sharing a winning project for Barça”

His contract extension has been met with criticism by the club’s fans with many citing that the former forward is not the ideal candidate for the job.

Reactions:

Ajax are so good and exciting to watch. Meanwhile we've Ernesto Valverde sucking the life out of us. — Messi World (@MessiWorId) February 13, 2019

Ernesto Valverde will never be the purists' choice at Barcelona, but he may be the best man available for the job at the moment. My piece after the 55-year-old signed a new contract with the Calatan club on Friday: https://t.co/vqiZriExbz #FCBlive #Valverde pic.twitter.com/wLeLbzPLpT — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) February 15, 2019