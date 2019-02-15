EUROPA League: Chelsea Maintain Unbeaten Run In The Competition

Chelsea survived late scare during their EUROPA league clash with Swedish outfit, Malmo, at the Swedbank Stadion today to preserve their advantage heading into the second leg of the knock out stage of the European competition.

The blues were two goals up before the hour mark and the home team began to pour forward – looking to get back into the game.

Some shoddy defending however let the home team half the deficit but they were unable to pull level.

The 2-1 victory means Chelsea’s unbeaten run in the competition is still intact.