Sports, Trending

EUROPA League: Chelsea Maintain Unbeaten Run In The Competition

Chelsea survived late scare during their EUROPA league clash with Swedish outfit, Malmo, at the Swedbank Stadion today to preserve their advantage heading into the second leg of the knock out stage of the European competition.

The blues were two goals up before the hour mark and the home team began to pour forward – looking to get back into the game.

Some shoddy defending however let the home team half the deficit but they were unable to pull level.

The 2-1 victory means Chelsea’s unbeaten run in the competition is still intact.

 

You may also like

‘Another 4 years of Saraki? No! Please reject it. He lacks the empathy to lead even Kwara central.’ – Nigerians Say As They Call To End Saraki’s Grip On Kwara State.

Kwara Central: Saraki Shares What He Told Electorates From His Constituency

EUROPA LEAGUE: ‘Unai Emery just wasn’t the right man. Simple as that’ – Fans Say As They Roast Arsenal Coach Following Their Defeat

Awww!!! See How Nollyood Actress, Mercy Johnson, Celebrated Her Husband On Valentine

Tuface And Wife, Annie Idibia, Feature In The Same Video For The First In 14 Years

Annie Idibia dispels marriage trouble rumours, gushes over her man

I’m very impressed with Davido – Saraki

Missed Buhari’s Broadcast? Well here’s the full speech

See what the ‘troubler of Nigeria’ has been reduced to – Fani Kayode to Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *