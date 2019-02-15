Sports, Trending

EUROPA LEAGUE: ‘Unai Emery just wasn’t the right man. Simple as that’ – Fans Say As They Roast Arsenal Coach Following Their Defeat

Arsenal’s visit to Belarusian football team, Bate Borisov, ended in a defeat as they were beaten by a lone goal during the first leg of the EUROPA cup knock out stage today.

The English side were below par during the encounter and even had their striker, Alexandre Lacassette sent of in the second half for dangerous play.

Their defeat today has generated negative reactions from fans and football lovers.

Reactions:

 

 

