Even Christ did plastic surgery – Nana Frema speaks in defence of plastic surgery

Nana Frema, a Ghanaian actress in defence of plastic surgery may have just blasphemed.

According to Frema, even Jesus Christ went under the knife during his lifetime. Ferma made this known while reacting to a statement by Papa Shee.

Papa Shee had warned ladies to desist from wearing makeup and going under the knife as such will cause them to spend eternity in hell fire.

Nana Frema, while speaking with Kwame Adjetia on Neat FM’s Entertainment Ghana show, slammed the warning saying she had gone under the knife to achieve her curvy shape:

“Jesus Christ did a plastic surgery. Somebody’s ears were cut off and he fixed it. It was surgery. God is the one who has given doctors the knowledge”.

