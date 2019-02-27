Exclusive photo: Actor Majid Michel flies abroad for throat surgery

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has flown abroad to undergo throat surgery.

A photo of him lying down on his sick bed has since gone viral on social media.

Recall the actor in an interview last year revealed he has issues with his throat.

“I don’t know what is wrong with my voice. I have checked at Korle-bu and 37 Military hospitals and they all said there is nothing wrong with my voice. They have checked my throat and everything is perfect,” he said.

“Over two years ago, I was traveling and then suddenly my voice started breaking and it’s been like this for over two years now” Majid recounted.

The actor continued saying;

“It’s funny if I have a microphone with speakers it comes and if am giving a public talk or giving a public speech but speaking to you like this or on the telephone, it is worse. You won’t hear me when you call me on phone so you have to text,” he indicated.