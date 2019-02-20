Extra-Judicial killings come naturally to Buhari

As controversy continue to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘snatch ballot boxes at your own expense‘ statement – more and more people have continued to drop their two pennies.

More recently is Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of Aviation. In his view, the accused the President of butchering his own people, adding that extra judicial killings will come naturally to him.

Buhari recently had he “really gave the military and police order to be ruthless… Anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch ballot boxes or disturbs the voting system, will do so at the expense of his own life.”

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, he alleged that Buhari who supports genocide, mass murder and ethnic cleansing, will find nothing wrong in making a statement as that.

His words: A President that butchers his own people, supports genocide, encourages mass murder and applauds ethnic cleansing is nothing but a psychopath and a sociopath. Ordering his security forces to indulge in the extra-judicial killings of his subjects comes natutally to him.