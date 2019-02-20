Politics, Trending

Extra-Judicial killings come naturally to Buhari

femi fani kayode, snatch and be killed

As controversy continue to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘snatch ballot boxes at your own expense‘ statement – more and more people have continued to drop their two pennies.

More recently is Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of Aviation. In his view, the accused the President of butchering his own people, adding that extra judicial killings will come naturally to him.

Buhari recently had he “really gave the military and police order to be ruthless… Anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch ballot boxes or disturbs the voting system, will do so at the expense of his own life.”

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, he alleged that Buhari who supports genocide, mass murder and ethnic cleansing, will find nothing wrong in making a statement as that.

His words: A President that butchers his own people, supports genocide, encourages mass murder and applauds ethnic cleansing is nothing but a psychopath and a sociopath. Ordering his security forces to indulge in the extra-judicial killings of his subjects comes natutally to him.

Tags

femi fani kayodenigriadecides

You may also like

Nigeria Decides: Want to travel for free to your polling unit area? See this!!!

See How Nigerians Replied Simi After She Said Nigeria Is A f**king scary place to be

Nollywood Actor Says Toyin Abraham Doesn’t Need An Honest Man – See What He Thinks She Needs

What Nigerians Are Saying After Atiku Accused APC of plotting To Rig The Forthcoming Presidential Poll Would Leave You Proud As A Nigerian

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, Reveals What Should Be Done To Electoral Offenders Instead Of Buhari’s Call

What Nigerians Are Saying After Oshiomole Accused Atiku Of Plotting To Rig The Presidential Is A Must Read

#NigeriaDecides#: Buhari Has A Special Message For Nigerians(Video)

Ini Edo Serves ‘Hot Stew’ As She Stuns In A Rare Picture

“Dino torturing and at the same time lecturing lower version of lai muhammed, festus keyamo” – See What Nigerians Are Saying After The Two Lawyers Were Invited On Live Program By Channels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *