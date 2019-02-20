Family is everything – Mercy Johnson-Okojie shares beautiful new family photos

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has started the day with stunning new photos of her family and we are here for it.

The mother of three, took to her IG page to share photos of her family in coordinated outfits writing alongside;

Family is not an important thing, it’s everything😘😘 As they refuse to concentrate,@princeodiokojie and i gave them phones so we can have peace🤣🤣🤣 we cannot come and die jor🤣🤣 ……… Make up and lashes by @bare2beauty,