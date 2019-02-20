Entertainment

Family is everything – Mercy Johnson-Okojie shares beautiful new family photos

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has started the day with stunning new photos of her family and we are here for it.

The mother of three, took to her IG page to share photos of her family in coordinated outfits writing alongside;

Family is not an important thing, it’s everything😘😘 As they refuse to concentrate,@princeodiokojie and i gave them phones so we can have peace🤣🤣🤣 we cannot come and die jor🤣🤣 ……… Make up and lashes by @bare2beauty,

Models @princeodiokojie and family😅😅
📸 @ovia_reflex
Management/Madam at the top @omawildflower 😘😘😘 Good Morning Friends, May God keep our families safe at this time🙏🙏

You may also like

Yomi Fabiyi gives an update on the health situation of actor Baba Suwe

Bloggers caused the rift between Wizkid and Davido – Aloma

Pray to God to bring your own husband to you – Uche Maduagwu comes for Toyin Aimakhu

Nigerian lady outs boyfriend who used ‘jazz’ on her to extort money

Peruzzi is a mole – Kemi Ounoyo drags DMW crew following Chioma news

See How Nigerians Replied Simi After She Said Nigeria Is A f**king scary place to be

Nollywood Actor Says Toyin Abraham Doesn’t Need An Honest Man – See What He Thinks She Needs

Ini Edo Serves ‘Hot Stew’ As She Stuns In A Rare Picture

Awwww! Comedian Okey Bakassi and his beautiful daughters pose for a selfie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *