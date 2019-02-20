Metro News, Politics, Trending

Fayose Drops Classy Message For Emmanuel Udom After Akwa Ibom State Government Launched ”Ibom Air”

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Peter Fayose, has joined the rest of Nigerians in sending a classy congratulatory message to the governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom following his groundbreaking achievement in aviation for his state.

Fayose while taking to his Twitter handle said the achievement is another demonstration of the governor’s(Emmanuel Udom) vision for a greater Akwa Ibom and Nigerians as a whole.

Akwa Ibom state government launched the state’s owned ”Ibom Air” today, 20th February.

What he said:

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Peter Fayose, has joined the rest of Nigerians in sending a classy congratulatory message to the governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom following his groundbreaking achievement in aviation for his state.

Fayose while taking to his Twitter handle said the achievement is another demonstration of the governor’s(Emmanuel Udom) vision for a greater Akwa Ibom and Nigeri as a whole.

Akwa Ibom state government launched the state’s owned ”Ibom Air” today, 20th February.

What he said:

You may also like

#NigeriaDecides: FG declares Friday, work-free

What Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Said After Commissioning ”Ibom Air” Is A Must Read

”FG Scammed Nigerians With Nigeria Air” – PDP Blast Buhari And APC After ‘Ibom Air’ Begins Operation

What Nigerians Are Saying After Chief Of Army Staff Said He Is Bound To Obey ‘Only’ Buhari Is A Must Read

PDP Fires Heavy Warning At Chief Of Army Staff

“Where is Nigeria Air? Nigerians mock Buhari over launch of ”Ibom Air”

Akwa Ibom Make History In Nigeria Aviation Industry

I BELIEVE IN ATIKU- EUNICE ATUEJIDE

SEE REACTIONS OF NIGERIANS TO THE LAUNCH OF IBOM AIR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *