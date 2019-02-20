Fayose Drops Classy Message For Emmanuel Udom After Akwa Ibom State Government Launched ”Ibom Air”

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Peter Fayose, has joined the rest of Nigerians in sending a classy congratulatory message to the governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom following his groundbreaking achievement in aviation for his state.

Fayose while taking to his Twitter handle said the achievement is another demonstration of the governor’s(Emmanuel Udom) vision for a greater Akwa Ibom and Nigerians as a whole.

Akwa Ibom state government launched the state’s owned ”Ibom Air” today, 20th February.

What he said:

I congratulate my friend and brother, @MrUdomEmmanuel for achieving another first in Akwa Ibom State. #IbomAir is another demonstration of your vision for a greater Akwa Ibom and Nigeria that @OfficialPDPNig governors are known for.

Congratulations Akwa Ibomites! pic.twitter.com/5SB3RrgVMS — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 20, 2019

