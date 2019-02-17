Politics, Trending

Fayose: How will 2019 elections be free and fair, if APC senatorial candidate printed electoral materials

 

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu had earlier admitted that an APC senatorial candidate, did in fact, print materials for the electoral body towards the forthcoming elections.

Reacting to the report, Fayose says there’s no way the elections will be free and fair, considering the circumstances.

Speaking via Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Fayose taunted President Muhammadu Buhari, saying how could a government taunted as one with integrity allow such.

In his words:

Under this govt of President Buhari that they said has integrity, Senatorial candidate of the APC printed electoral materials for INEC.

How can free and fair elections be expected in an election where materials were printed by a candidate?

