February 16: How Buhari Plans To Rig Election – Fayose

Barely three days to the much anticipated February 16th Presidential election, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Peter Fayose, has raised the alarm that the Federal Government plans to jam communication within the country from 5am on Saturday to Sunday.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Fayose,a strong opposition voice against President Muhammadu Buhari led administration further revealed that the equipments were brought in from Israel last week Thursday and Friday.

Fayose a member of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and a supporter of Buhari’s main contender in the presidential race, Atiku Abubakar, said the equipments would make it impossible for phones and internet to work during the election.

He said: