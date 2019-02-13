Politics, Trending

February 16: How Buhari Plans To Rig Election – Fayose

Barely three days to the much anticipated February 16th Presidential election, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Peter Fayose, has raised the alarm that the Federal Government plans to jam communication within the country from 5am on Saturday to Sunday.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Fayose,a strong opposition voice against President Muhammadu Buhari led administration further revealed that the equipments were brought in from Israel last week Thursday and Friday.

Fayose a member of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and a supporter of Buhari’s main contender in the presidential race, Atiku Abubakar, said the equipments would make it impossible for phones and internet to work during the election.

He said:

You may also like

Has Reno Omokri Just Confirmed That Tinubu Is Now With PDP???

Mercy Aigbe Shows Off Her Valentine Panties (Photos)

Former BB Naija House Mate, Nina Ivy, Is All Colours Of Stunning In A Rare Picture

Quilox To Shut Down February 15th – See Why

PMB In Abuja: ‘I Will Battle Wike To The Last’ – Amaechi(Video)

Flying Eagles Crash Out Of AFCON 2019 – See What Nigerians Are Saying

#PeaceAccord# – Atiku Makes 9 Strong Political Point

February 16th: See Atiku’s biggest appeal to Buhari

Sweep Buhari out on Saturday, Omokri reacts to warrant to arrest Onnoghen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *