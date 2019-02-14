February 16 Presidential Election: Buhari’s Former Ally Makes Another Shocking Revelation!!!

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) spokesman, Buba Galadima, has accused Incumbent President and Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress(APC), Muhammadu Buhari, of inviting imams to the presidential villa yesterday to tell their followers to vote for him in the February 16th Presidential election.

Galadima who was the General Secretary of the defunct Congress For Progressive Change(CPC) when Buhari was their presidential candidate in 2011 added that the President gave the Imams a huge sum of money and asked them to go about tarnishing Atiku’s name.

He made this revelation during an early morning programme ‘Kaakaki’ on African Independence Television(AIT) this morning.

Video: