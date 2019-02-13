Entertainment, Politics, Trending

February 16th: Don’t vote because of bragging rights, vote for our future – Simi

Newly married singer, Simi has urged Nigerians to vote in the February 16th presidential election because it a decision for ‘our future.’

Similar, who married her heartthrob Adekunle Gold in private ceremony recently, said voters should not vote for social media bragging right but because the decision  will influence the country’s destiny for another four years.

Simi, who has always been vocal about national issues like #EndSars protest, took to Twitter to advise Nigerians to vote for only the right reasons.

She wrote:

Also, I hope this weekend, we vote with the understanding that it’s our future we’re voting for. Not for twitter bragging rights. Not for clout. Not for enmity or friendship, but for our future and the future of our children! God help us 🙏🏾

https://twitter.com/SympLySimi/status/1095034452307312640?s=19

 

