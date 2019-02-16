Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

February 16th: PDP, Nigerians call for Mahmood Yakubu’s resignation

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to resign.

This was made known by the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus via his media aide,Ike Abonyi, minutes after the elections were postponed.

Secondus said it was a ploy by President Muhammadu Buhari to hold on to power regardless, adding that the APC “in connivance with INEC even to the extent of setting some INEC offices ablaze.

“With several of their rigging options failing, they have to force INEC to agree to a shift in the election or a staggered election with flimsy excuses pre-manufactured for the purpose,” he said in the statement sent to TheCable.

“For the avoidance of doubt the PDP sees this action as wicked and we are also aware of other dubious designs like the deployment of hooded security operatives who would be ruthless on the people ostensibly to scare them away.”

Some Nigerians that share PDP’s sentiment took to Twitter to also called for Mahmood’s resignation.

