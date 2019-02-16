Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

February 16th: PDP Plotted postponed with INEC because of imminent defeat

Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has expressed his disappointment at the postponement of the February 16th presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a statement on Saturday morning, Keyamo said  “this tardiness of the electoral umpire in the strongest terms possible, ” even though Buhari had “cooperated fully with INEC by ensuring EVERYTHING it demanded to conduct free and fair elections were swiftly made available to it.

promptly made available to it. This news is, therefore, a huge disappointment to us and to our teeming supporters nationwide and around the world, many of whom have come into the country to exercise their franchise.”

He added: “We do hope that INEC will remain neutral and impartial in this process as the rumor mill is agog with the suggestion that this postponement has been orchestrated in collusion with the main opposition, the PDP, that was NEVER ready for this election.

“We note that all the major credible demographic projections have predicted a defeat of the PDP and it seriously needed this breather to orchestrate more devious strategies to try and halt President Buhari’s momentum.

You may also like

Breaking!!! Buhari Departs Daura For Abuja After Postponement

Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic blast INEC over polls postponement

RMD gives update on the health of actor Victor Olaotan

Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jolade, Slam Parents And INEC After Pictures Of Corp Members Sleeping Outside Emerged Online

Here’s why postponement of 2015 election is different from this one – Omokri

2019 Elections: Is NYSC Really Worth It??? – See How Corp Members Were Left Stranded In The ‘Cold'(Photos)

After INEC postpones elections, Nigerians say they no longer want to live here but Canada

#February16th: Nigerians ‘ roast’ INEC over postponement

What Nollywood Actress, Adesuwa Etomi, Said After INEC Postponed General Elections Is A Must Read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *