February 16th: PDP Plotted postponed with INEC because of imminent defeat

Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has expressed his disappointment at the postponement of the February 16th presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a statement on Saturday morning, Keyamo said “this tardiness of the electoral umpire in the strongest terms possible, ” even though Buhari had “cooperated fully with INEC by ensuring EVERYTHING it demanded to conduct free and fair elections were swiftly made available to it.

promptly made available to it. This news is, therefore, a huge disappointment to us and to our teeming supporters nationwide and around the world, many of whom have come into the country to exercise their franchise.”

He added: “We do hope that INEC will remain neutral and impartial in this process as the rumor mill is agog with the suggestion that this postponement has been orchestrated in collusion with the main opposition, the PDP, that was NEVER ready for this election.

“We note that all the major credible demographic projections have predicted a defeat of the PDP and it seriously needed this breather to orchestrate more devious strategies to try and halt President Buhari’s momentum.