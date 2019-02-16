February16th: Nigerians ‘ roast’ INEC over postponement

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the postponement of the February 16th presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

INEC had earned the wrath of Nigerians worldwide, after it suddenly postponed the elections, just a few hours to the commencement.

We took a look at Twitter and here is what Nigerians are saying about INEC and the postponement.

See reactions

INEC had 4 years to plan for this election. Why is Nigeria so dysfunctional? — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) February 15, 2019

Shame of a nation. Embarrassing and disgraceful incompetence. “But something similar happened 4 years ago.” 4 years is a long time plan, grow and get a degree. Don’t tell me nonsense this morning. https://t.co/cyMf66BL1G — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) February 16, 2019

When our uncaring airlines postpone our flights & just tell us it’s for “operational reasons”, they at least pretend to “regret any inconveniences this may cause.” INEC couldn’t even be bothered to pretend that it regrets any inconveniences caused to us. Poor! #NigeeiaDecides2019 — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) February 16, 2019

*6 months to #NigeriaDecides2019* INEC: We're ready for this *3 months* INEC: We're ready *1 month* INEC: We're ready *2 weeks* INEC: Trust us, we're ok *1 week* INEC: Ready *3 days* INEC: Ready *2 days* INEC: Ready *1 day* INEC: Wait! We're not ready! Sorry 😭😭 — Ayo Sogunro (@ayosogunro) February 16, 2019

Even under "clueless" GEJ, it was postponed A WEEK before the scheduled date. People had time to adjust their programme and expenses. Note that INEC even insisted it was ready then. NSA forced them to postpone. Under integrity, D-day postponement on their own. — Sam Hart (@hartng) February 16, 2019

INEC, with its ₦189 billion budget and four years to prepare, managed to behave no differently from a Nigerian tailor who collects ₦15,000 for your wedding outfit but switches off his phone on the day he is supposed to deliver. It is the exact same behaviour. — gidimeister (@gidimeister) February 16, 2019