”FG Scammed Nigerians With Nigeria Air” – PDP Blast Buhari And APC After ‘Ibom Air’ Begins Operation

Akwa Ibom state government have announced the flag off of the state-owned airline ”Ibom Air” today, 20th of February. Reacting to the development, the main opposition party in Nigeria, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) have called out the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) led administration over the failed ”Nigeria air” which failed to see the light after much publicity.

PDP while taking to its official Twitter handle said that the Federal Government scammed Nigerians with the Nigeria Air initiative whereas PDP government of Udom Emmanuel has already hit the ground running with three aircraft.

What PDP said:

