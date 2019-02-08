Finally!!! Falz Reacts To The Lekki Rape Case

Lawyer turned musician, Folarin Falana, has finally reacted to the now trending Lekki rape case.
Recall that we reported an alleged rape case of an unnamed 23-year-old girl two days ago by the duo of Razaq Oluwaseun Oke, and Don-Chima George, at De Lankaster Hotels, Lekki, Phase one, Lagos.
According to reports, the duo allegedly spiked the girl’s drink with a depressant before taking her to an unidentified club, to gang rape her and also filmed the whole episode.
The duo were subsequently arrested by the police with the video evidence.
However, news filtered in yesterday that the police have released the accused and also deleted the video evidence.
Nigerians as a result of this took to social media to call on the musical sensation, Falz, to weigh in on the issue and not make the authority sweep the case under the carpet.
What he said:
Our crooked and corrupt justice system makes everyone tremble that such a vile and despicable act of rape may go unpunished. However, Information reaching me is that the accused persons have been detained and The Department of Public Prosecutions will respond ASAP. We will not back down until justice is done. Everyone in a position of influence should do all they can to ensure this isn’t another case swept under the carpet because someone used “long leg” to jump above the law. Do not remain mute. This doesn’t have to happen to your sister or family member before you react! #JusticeForRapeInNigeria